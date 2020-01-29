8 Profiles of Fascinating People
From Keanu Reeves to Boris Johnson — read the best profiles on the web today, selected by guest curator, M.G. Siegler, an investor with GV (formerly Google Ventures).
“When I look across the articles I’m naturally recommending on Pocket, there’s a clear trend towards interviews and profiles of odd and interesting people.” – M.G.
Chuck Klosterman in Winter (Okay, Mid-Autumn)
Bryan Walsh, Medium
“One of my favorite writers (and thinkers) allows you into his mind just a bit.”
Baker Mayfield Isn’t Afraid of the Hype
Mina Kimes | ESPN
“The quarterback trying to turn around my hometown Cleveland Browns.”
Can Britain’s Top Bookseller Save Barnes & Noble?
David Segal | The New York Times
“A look at the legacy of James Daunt as he takes on perhaps his … most daunting task to date (sorry, had to!).”
It’s Boris Johnson’s Britain Now
Tom McTague | The Atlantic
“Tom McTague writes about Boris Johnson after his landslide victory in the UK a few weeks back.”
So the President F*cking Hates My Girlfriend
Sue Bird | The Players’ Tribune
“WNBA star Sue Bird writes about her girlfriend, Megan Rapinoe, during her latest World Cup run.”
Hootie & the Blowfish, Great American Rock Band (Yes, Really)
Jon Caramanica | The New York Times
“Much nostalgia for the once kings of dad rock.”
‘Grief and loss, those things don’t ever go away’
Hadley Freeman | The Guardian
“A surprisingly refreshing and candid chat with Keanu Reeves.”
The Political Targets of Satire
David Marchese | The New York Times
“An even more surprising and refreshing chat with Stephen Colbert.”
About the curator
M.G. Siegler is a general partner at GV (formerly Google Ventures), where he focuses on early-stage investments. He’s been involved in the startup space since 2005, first as a web developer, then as a writer, and most recently as an investor and adviser.
