How to Improve Your Sleep
Expert tips to help you join the ranks of the well-rested.
The Science of Sleep | A Better Rest | Why We Dream | The Benefits of Dozing
The Science of Sleep
Why Do We Need to Sleep?
At a shiny new lab in Japan, an international team of scientists is trying to figure out what puts us under.
Veronique Greenwood | The Atlantic
What Happens to Your Body on No Sleep
In short, nothing good—and just one bad night can trigger a cascade of scary side effects.
Wes Judd | Outside
While We Sleep, Our Mind Goes on an Amazing Journey
Our floodlit society has made sleep deprivation a lifestyle. But we know more than ever about how we rest—and how it keeps us healthy.
Michael Finkel | National Geographic
Why You Should Fix Your Inconsistent Sleep Schedule
Our own bodies’ clocks are far better for telling us when to wake up.
Lekha Bandopadhyay | Nautilus
A Better Rest
How to Get a Good Night’s Sleep
A science journalist spent months researching sleep. Here’s what he found.
Sean Illing | Vox
Exactly How to Set Up Your Bedroom for a Great Night’s Sleep
The ideal sleep environment takes four of your five senses into account.
Michael Breus | Fast Company
A Physician’s Guide to Sleep in a Stressful Age
Should you drink more coffee? Should you take melatonin? Can you train yourself to need less sleep?
James Hamblin | The Atlantic
Up All Night
The science of sleeplessness.
Elizabeth Kolbert | The New Yorker
How Many Hours of Sleep Do You Actually Need?
It depends on how well you want your brain to work.
Claire Maldarelli | Popular Science
Finally, a Cure for Insomnia?
We are living through an epidemic of sleeplessness, but the medical establishment has largely ignored the problem. Can a radical new therapy help you get some sleep?
Simon Parkin | The Guardian
Why We Dream
The Science of Dreaming
Science journalist Alice Robb on why we need to take our dreams seriously.
Jessica Gross | Longreads
Can You Die From a Nightmare?
It was creepy to wake up violently in the middle of the night. It was creepier when no one could tell me why it was happening.
Doree Shafrir | Buzzfeed News
Dreaming, Depression, and How REM Sleep Regulates Negative Emotions
For the past half-century, sleep researcher Rosalind D. Cartwright has produced some of the most compelling and influential work in the field.
Maria Popova | Brain Pickings
The Benefits of Dozing
The Secrets of Highly Efficient Napping
Not all naps are created equal. Some naps have been shown to rejuvenate where others boost creativity. Here’s how to nap like a professional, nap-taking machine.
Robbie Gonzalez | Gizmodo
Scientists Agree: Coffee Naps Are Better than Coffee or Naps Alone
A quick nap before the caffeine kicks in can give you an extra bit of energy that might just be what you need to get through the rest of your day.
Joseph Stromberg | Vox
Here’s to Naps and Snoozes
American work culture, seeping around the globe, threatens to ruin the pleasures and benefits of public, communal sleep.
Todd Pitock | Aeon
Did you find this page helpful? Take this 5 minute survey
Get fascinating articles like these directly in your inbox.
Join millions and sign up for Pocket’s daily newsletter.