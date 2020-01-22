Spotting the Signs of Burnout
Overworked and overwhelmed? Here’s how to identify and combat the symptoms of burnout before they become debilitating.
How to Recognize Burnout Before You’re Burned Out
It is difficult to identify burnout, which often feels like surrender or failure rather than what it really is: a chronic disease.
Kenneth R. Rosen | The New York Times
Your 2020 Burnout Recovery Plan
It turns out that our supercharged lives aren’t so great for us, and fitness experts and doctors are now emphasizing restorative practices and rest to improve performance and overall health.
Florence Williams | Outside
The Strange Psychology of Stress and Burnout
You shouldn’t underestimate the positive power of having a degree of stress in your life. Identifying the tipping point, where stress turns to burnout, is the key.
Alina Dizik | BBC Worklife
How to Deal with Feeling Constantly Overwhelmed
Feeling “in over our heads” has nothing to do with how smart we are, but with how we make sense of the world and how we operate in it.
Rebecca Zucker | Harvard Business Review
Does a Meaningful Job Need to Burn You Out?
It’s a gift when work is so meaningful that you’d do it for free. And that’s also a problem.
Michael Steger | Greater Good
How Millennials Became the Burnout Generation
I couldn’t figure out why small, straightforward tasks on my to-do list felt so impossible. The answer is both more complex and far simpler than I expected.
Anne Helen Petersen | BuzzFeed News
How Burnout Became a Sinister and Insidious Epidemic
What, exactly, is a ‘state of vital exhaustion,’ and how can you come back from it?
Moya Sarner | The Guardian
Did you find this page helpful? Take this 5 minute survey
Get fascinating articles like these directly in your inbox.
Join millions and sign up for Pocket’s daily newsletter.