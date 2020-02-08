8 Profiles of Fascinating People
From Keanu Reeves to Boris Johnson — read the best profiles on the web today, selected by guest curator, M.G. Siegler, an investor with GV (formerly Google Ventures).
“When I look across the articles I’m naturally recommending on Pocket, there’s a clear trend towards interviews and profiles of odd and interesting people.” – M.G.
Chuck Klosterman In Winter (Okay, Mid-Autumn)
Bryan Walsh, Medium
“One of my favorite writers (and thinkers) allows you into his mind just a bit.”
Baker Mayfield Isn’t Afraid of the Hype
Mina Kimes, ESPN
“The quarterback trying to turn around my hometown Cleveland Browns.”
Can Britain’s Top Bookseller Save Barnes & Noble?
David Segal, The New York Times
“A look at the legacy of James Daunt as he takes on perhaps his … most daunting task to date (sorry, had to!).”
It’s Boris Johnson’s Britain Now
Tom McTague, The Atlantic
“Tom McTague writes about Boris Johnson after his landslide victory in the UK a few weeks back.”
So the President Hates My Girlfriend
Sue Bird, The Players’ Tribune
“WNBA star Sue Bird writes about her girlfriend, Megan Rapinoe, during her latest World Cup run.”
Hootie & the Blowfish, Great American Rock Band (Yes, Really
Jon Caramanica, The New York Times
“Much nostalgia for the once kings of dad rock.”
‘Grief and loss, those things don’t ever go away’
Hadley Freeman, The Guardian
“A surprisingly refreshing and candid chat with Keanu Reeves.”
The Political Targets of Satire
David Marchese, The New York Times
“An even more surprising and refreshing chat with Stephen Colbert.”
About the curator
M.G. Siegler is a general partner at GV (formerly Google Ventures), where he focuses on early-stage investments. He’s been involved in the startup space since 2005, first as a web developer, then as a writer, and most recently as an investor and adviser.
