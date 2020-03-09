Coronavirus: Essential Reads
Looking for reliable facts and context on coronavirus? Stay informed with this curated guide to the global outbreak. Updated 3/13/20
For the latest news and data from affected countries, the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security offers daily recaps with case counts, travel restrictions, and more. The World Health Organization has useful guides on protecting yourself and how to tell fact from myth.
The Dos and Don’ts of ‘Social Distancing’
Experts weigh in on whether you should cancel your dates, dinner parties, and gym sessions.
What Is a Pandemic?
The WHO has declared the Covid-19 outbreak to be a pandemic. But what does that mean?
What You Can Do Right Now About Coronavirus
Preventing the spread of an outbreak requires a massive global effort, but here are steps everyone can take.
A Warning from a Scientist Who Saw the Coronavirus Coming
“It’s our everyday way of going about business on the planet that seems to be driving this.”
Coronavirus: Nine Reasons to Be Reassured
Yes, Covid-19 is serious, but context is key and the world is well placed to deal with it.
When Xenophobia Spreads Like a Virus
As the coronavirus has spread from China to other countries, anti-Asian discrimination has followed closely behind.
I Lived Through SARS and Reported on Ebola. These Are the Questions We Should Be Asking About Coronavirus.
The figures and projections can be overwhelming, frightening, and confusing. Here’s what reporter Caroline Chen is focusing on to keep things as accurate and clear as possible.
The Best Books on Pandemics
We would do well to educate ourselves about the history of pandemics and disease. University of Virginia historian and associate dean Christian W. McMillen, author of Pandemics: A Very Short Introduction, recommends the best introductions to the subject.
Who Is Getting Sick, and How Sick?
The new coronavirus is not an equal-opportunity killer: Being elderly and having other illnesses, for instance, greatly increases the risk of dying from the disease the virus causes, Covid-19.
How Does the Coronavirus Outbreak End?
Governments’ failure to contain the coronavirus means it may be here to stay.
How Does the Coronavirus Compare With the Flu?
As new cases appear, some — including the president — are comparing it to the seasonal flu. Here’s a close look at the differences.
How to Work From Home Without Losing Your Mind
No matter why you’re WFH, snack breaks and boundaries are your friends.
Talking to Teens and Tweens About the Coronavirus
Experts offer advice on how parents can help adolescents get the facts straight and be prepared.
How the Horrific 1918 Flu Spread Across America
The toll of history’s worst epidemic surpasses all the military deaths in World War I and World War II combined. And it may have begun in the United States.
How Long Will It Take to Develop a Coronavirus Vaccine?
A COVID-19 vaccine developed, licensed, and manufactured at a global scale in twelve months would be an unprecedented, remarkable, even revolutionary achievement.
