Talking to Kids About Coronavirus

by Posted on

With millions of children home from school and daily routines upended because of the coronavirus, many parents are struggling with how to handle the onslaught of news and disruptions without making kids more concerned than they already are. Experts say parents shouldn’t avoid talking about the pandemic, because children often worry more when they are kept in the dark. The key is to be reassuring and age appropriate, and to make sure you are managing your own anxiety in healthy ways.

How to Talk to Your Child About the Coronavirus

Madeline Levine • The New York Times

Tips from a psychologist and tailored by age, whether you have a toddler or a teen in the house.

Stop a Worry Becoming Catastrophic

Amy Coopes • The Guardian

Kids hear our fears and share them. And they need our help to work it all out.

How You and Your Kids Can De-Stress During Coronavirus

Deborah Farmer Kris • PBS Kids

Just being in the presence of a compassionate, safe adult can help kids calm down. As families, we can be “that person” for each other. (PBS Kids also has resources for helping young kids build germ-busting habits.)

How to Talk to Teens About Coronavirus

Jacqueline Sperling • Harvard Health Blog

How to make sure teenagers are informed just enough without feeling overwhelmed, yet also have accurate information.

Just for Kids: A Comic Exploring the New Coronavirus

Malaka Gharib • NPR

A printable comic for kids based on questions they are asking and facts they want to know.

Helping Autistic Kids Cope

Jackie Spinner • The Washington Post

The world is out of order and scary right now, for adults and for kids, and for my autistic son and many other neurodiverse individuals, those changes can be particularly difficult to navigate.

How to Avoid Passing Anxiety on to Your Kids

Brigit Katz • Child Mind Institute

Help yourself, and them, by learning techniques to manage stress in a healthy way.

Supporting Kids During the Coronavirus Crisis

Rae Jacobson • Child Mind Institute

From keeping routines to limiting news consumption, here’s how to nurture and protect children at home.

Veteran Home-Schoolers Share Tips for Parents During Coronavirus Closures

Lindsey M. Roberts • The Washington Post

Before embarking on ambitious academic plans, take a few days to adjust to the new reality.

Published by Pocket