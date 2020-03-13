What Happens Now? Coronavirus Stories from Around the World

For the latest news and data from affected countries, the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security offers daily recaps with case counts, travel restrictions, and more. The World Health Organization has useful guides on protecting yourself and how to tell fact from myth.

The Extraordinary Decisions Facing Italian Doctors

Yascha Mounk • The Atlantic

There are now simply too many patients for each one of them to receive adequate care. 

China’s New Normal

James Palmer • Foreign Policy

Life in China is springing back after weeks of lockdown, but it’s still taking place under the shadow of the coronavirus.

One Doctor’s Life on the Coronavirus Front Lines. ‘If We Fail, What Happens to You All?’

The Wall Street Journal

Short on supplies and sleep, medical staff in Wuhan have been stretched to the limit.

Coronavirus in South Korea: How ‘Trace, Test and Treat’ May Be Saving Lives

Laura Bicker • BBC News

Nearly 20,000 people are being tested every day for coronavirus in South Korea, more people per capita than anywhere else in the world.

Singapore Was Ready for Covid-19—Other Countries, Take Note

Adam Rogers • Wired

After SARS and H1N1, Singapore built a robust system for tracking and containing epidemics. South Korea, Taiwan, and others did too—here’s what they learned.

For Italians, Dodging Coronavirus Has Become a Game of Chance

Jason Horowitz • The New York Times

Daily life in Italy is now a roll of the dice. Just ask residents of Pavia, once home to a founder of modern probability theory.

What Could Happen if the Coronavirus Closed Schools for Days, Weeks, or Even Months

Ashley Fetters and Timothy McLaughlin • The Atlantic

We can get a sense of what to expect from Hong Kong, where students have already been out of school for more than a month. 

Coronavirus Diaries: I Had the Coronavirus. This Was the Worst Part.

Morena Columbi • Slate

More than the virus, it’s the ignorance that frightens me.

“Our New Life of Isolation”: 5 People Across the World on Staying Inside to Avoid Covid-19

Karen Turner • Vox

People in Iran, China, Italy, Singapore, and South Korea describe the anxiety and boredom of life under isolation measures.

Italy’s Nightmare Offers a Chilling Preview of What’s Coming

Vernon Silver, Alessandra Migliaccio, and John Follain • Bloomberg

There are key lessons for the rest of the world: impose harsh rules, fast, and make sure your message is clear.

Halting China’s Economy Was Hard. Restarting It Is Harder.

Keith Bradsher • The New York Times

Beijing brought the world’s No. 2 economy to a halt to quell the coronavirus epidemic. Its difficulties in reviving business offer a potential lesson for other countries.

The Shift Americans Must Make to Fight the Coronavirus

Meghan O’Rourke • The Atlantic

We are stubbornly hung up on a damaging idea of self-reliance.

