What Happens Now? Coronavirus Stories from Around the World
For the latest news and data from affected countries, the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security offers daily recaps with case counts, travel restrictions, and more. The World Health Organization has useful guides on protecting yourself and how to tell fact from myth.
The Extraordinary Decisions Facing Italian Doctors
There are now simply too many patients for each one of them to receive adequate care.
China’s New Normal
Life in China is springing back after weeks of lockdown, but it’s still taking place under the shadow of the coronavirus.
One Doctor’s Life on the Coronavirus Front Lines. ‘If We Fail, What Happens to You All?’
Short on supplies and sleep, medical staff in Wuhan have been stretched to the limit.
Coronavirus in South Korea: How ‘Trace, Test and Treat’ May Be Saving Lives
Nearly 20,000 people are being tested every day for coronavirus in South Korea, more people per capita than anywhere else in the world.
Singapore Was Ready for Covid-19—Other Countries, Take Note
After SARS and H1N1, Singapore built a robust system for tracking and containing epidemics. South Korea, Taiwan, and others did too—here’s what they learned.
For Italians, Dodging Coronavirus Has Become a Game of Chance
Daily life in Italy is now a roll of the dice. Just ask residents of Pavia, once home to a founder of modern probability theory.
What Could Happen if the Coronavirus Closed Schools for Days, Weeks, or Even Months
We can get a sense of what to expect from Hong Kong, where students have already been out of school for more than a month.
Coronavirus Diaries: I Had the Coronavirus. This Was the Worst Part.
More than the virus, it’s the ignorance that frightens me.
“Our New Life of Isolation”: 5 People Across the World on Staying Inside to Avoid Covid-19
People in Iran, China, Italy, Singapore, and South Korea describe the anxiety and boredom of life under isolation measures.
Italy’s Nightmare Offers a Chilling Preview of What’s Coming
There are key lessons for the rest of the world: impose harsh rules, fast, and make sure your message is clear.
Halting China’s Economy Was Hard. Restarting It Is Harder.
Beijing brought the world’s No. 2 economy to a halt to quell the coronavirus epidemic. Its difficulties in reviving business offer a potential lesson for other countries.
The Shift Americans Must Make to Fight the Coronavirus
We are stubbornly hung up on a damaging idea of self-reliance.
