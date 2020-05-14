Beyond ‘The Last Dance’: A Michael Jordan Reader

ESPN’s documentary “The Last Dance” about Michael Jordan’s final season with the Chicago Bulls has become required quarantine viewing for many sports-starved fans. With the 10-part miniseries wrapping up this weekend, fill your Pocket with this curated collection of some of the best articles about His Airness, including a few lesser known stories from Jordan’s storied career.

Why Michael Jordan Was the Best

Neil Payne • FiveThirtyEight

Was Jordan really the greatest basketball player of all time? FiveThirtyEight crunches the numbers.

Michael Jordan Has Not Left the Building

Wright Thompson • ESPN

An unforgettable portrait of Jordan in retirement. “As he turns 50, MJ is wondering whether there are any more asses to kick.”

Did this Man Really Cut Michael Jordan?

Thomas Lake • Sports Illustrated

For years the NBA Hall of Famer has claimed that his high school coach underestimated his talent as a sophomore. Clifton (Pop) Herring, whose life has been a struggle since then, tells a different story.

Jordan’s Moment

David Halberstam • The New Yorker

In 1998, legendary journalist David Halberstam chronicled Jordan’s final championship run. A sportswriting classic.

Michael Jordan Chose Baseball. Baseball Never Chose Him Back.

Tom Verducci • Sports Illustrated

Baseball writer Tom Verducci revisits Jordan’s infamous mid-career foray into baseball, with surprising conclusions.

Air Jordan III: The Shocking Story of the Greatest Shoe Jordan Never Wanted

Foster Kamer • Mental Floss

Michael Jordan was about to ditch Nike — until an inexperienced designer created the shoe he’d always dreamed of.

The CEO Who Beat Michael Jordan One-On-One, and How He Did It

Jerry Bembry • The Undefeated

In 2003, John Rogers, a former Princeton guard, legit took down His Airness.

Net Worth

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. • The New Yorker

How the greatest player in the history of basketball became the greatest brand in the history of sports.

