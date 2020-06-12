Anti-Racist Resources and Reading Lists
A curated collection of anti-racist reading lists and resource guides — with links to articles, books, films, and more — to better understand systemic racism and ways to confront and dismantle it.
Talking About Race
Talking about race, although hard, is necessary. The National Museum of African American History and Culture is here to provide tools and guidance to empower your journey and inspire conversation.
21-Day Racial Equity Habit Building Challenge
For 21 days, do one action to further your understanding of power, privilege, supremacy, oppression, and equity. This plan includes suggestions for readings, podcasts, videos, observations, and ways to form and deepen community connections.
158 Resources to Understand Racism in America
These articles, videos, podcasts and websites from the Smithsonian chronicle the history of anti-black violence and inequality in the United States.
Anti-Racism Resources for All Ages
A project of the Augusta Baker Endowed Chair at the University of South Carolina.
An Anti-Racist Poetry Reading List
These recent poetry collections offer poignant narratives and snapshots of racial injustice in America, from lasting testaments of systemic violence to a public appeal for the vital work that remains to be done as the country confront its legacy of racism and exploitation.
#CharlestonSyllabus
These readings provide valuable information about the history of racial violence in this country and contextualize the history of race relations in South Carolina and the United States in general.
Anti-Racist Resources from Greater Good
Articles that explore our potential to reduce prejudice in society and in ourselves.
Do the Work: An Anti-Racist Reading List
What will happen after this news cycle is over and social media posts about diversity die down? Author Layla F. Saad chooses books to fortify a long-term struggle.
Institutionalized Racism: A Syllabus
The United States has seen escalating protests over the past week, following the death of George Floyd while in custody of the Minneapolis police. Educators everywhere are asking how can we help students understand that this was not an isolated, tragic incident perpetrated by a few bad individuals, but part of a broader pattern of institutionalized racism.
Dismantling Racism: A Workbook for Social Change Groups
This web-based workbook was originally designed to support the Dismantling Racism Works 2-day basic workshop. The workbook is now offered as a resource to the community.
Anti-Racism Books for Kids
The conversation about race needs to start early and keep happening.
