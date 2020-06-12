Anti-Racist Resources and Reading Lists

by Posted on

A curated collection of anti-racist reading lists and resource guides — with links to articles, books, films, and more — to better understand systemic racism and ways to confront and dismantle it.

Talking About Race

National Museum of African American History and Culture

Talking about race, although hard, is necessary. The National Museum of African American History and Culture is here to provide tools and guidance to empower your journey and inspire conversation.

Save

21-Day Racial Equity Habit Building Challenge

Dr. Eddie Moore, Jr.

For 21 days, do one action to further your understanding of power, privilege, supremacy, oppression, and equity. This plan includes suggestions for readings, podcasts, videos, observations, and ways to form and deepen community connections.

Save

158 Resources to Understand Racism in America

Meilan Solly • Smithsonian Magazine

These articles, videos, podcasts and websites from the Smithsonian chronicle the history of anti-black violence and inequality in the United States.

Save

Anti-Racism Resources for All Ages

Curated by Dr. Nicole A. Cooke

A project of the Augusta Baker Endowed Chair at the University of South Carolina.

Save

An Anti-Racist Poetry Reading List

Curated by Maya Popa • Publishers Weekly

These recent poetry collections offer poignant narratives and snapshots of racial injustice in America, from lasting testaments of systemic violence to a public appeal for the vital work that remains to be done as the country confront its legacy of racism and exploitation.

Save

#CharlestonSyllabus

African American Intellectual History Society

These readings provide valuable information about the history of racial violence in this country and contextualize the history of race relations in South Carolina and the United States in general.

Save

Anti-Racist Resources from Greater Good

Greater Good Magazine

Articles that explore our potential to reduce prejudice in society and in ourselves.

Save

Do the Work: An Anti-Racist Reading List

Layla F. Saad • The Guardian

What will happen after this news cycle is over and social media posts about diversity die down? Author Layla F. Saad chooses books to fortify a long-term struggle.

Save

Institutionalized Racism: A Syllabus

JSTOR Daily

The United States has seen escalating protests over the past week, following the death of George Floyd while in custody of the Minneapolis police. Educators everywhere are asking how can we help students understand that this was not an isolated, tragic incident perpetrated by a few bad individuals, but part of a broader pattern of institutionalized racism.

Save

Dismantling Racism: A Workbook for Social Change Groups

Kenneth Jones and Tema Okun • Dismantling Racism Works

​This web-based workbook was originally designed to support the ​Dismantling Racism Works 2-day basic workshop. The workbook is now offered as a resource to the community.

Save

Anti-Racism Books for Kids

Jessica Grose • The New York Times

The conversation about race needs to start early and keep happening.

Save

Published by Pocket