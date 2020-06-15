Black Voices at the Mic: Great Podcasts on Love, Sci-Fi, and Radical Honesty

Must-listen podcasts from Black voices, curated by radio producer Bethel Habte.

I’ve been thinking a lot recently about what it means to listen to Black voices. I’m a radio producer—a voice elevator—after all.

One of the many awful things about living in a world that discriminates against people for something as arbitrary as the level of melanin in their skin is how much it can flatten and reduce individual experiences. There are so many ways to exist in the world when you’re Black, and they don’t always center on our relationship to racial oppression.

It’s vital to listen to stories from Black folks that don’t solely address our struggles with racism, or our stories that are touched by trauma. So these recommendations aim to reflect the fact that while it’s critical to listen to Black voices that address this moment in history, it’s equally pressing to listen to the stories that remind everyone we contain multitudes.

