Extraordinary Long-Reads on Race & Anti-Black Racism

From the case for reparations to the front lines of Ferguson, these have been some of the most saved and read essays on race and anti-Black racism on Pocket over the years.

The Case for Reparations

Ta-Nehisi Coates • The Atlantic

Two hundred fifty years of slavery. Ninety years of Jim Crow. Sixty years of separate but equal. Thirty-five years of racist housing policy. Until we reckon with our compounding moral debts, America will never be whole.

A Most American Terrorist: The Making of Dylann Roof

Rachel Kaadzi Ghansah • GQ

“What are you?” a member of the Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston asked at the trial of the white man who killed eight of her fellow black parishioners and their pastor. Rachel Kaadzi Ghansah spent months in South Carolina searching for an answer.

Choosing a School for My Daughter in a Segregated City

Nikole Hannah-Jones • The New York Times

How one school became a battleground over which children benefit from a separate and unequal system.

Getting In and Out

Zadie Smith • Harper’s

Who owns black pain?

The 1619 Project

The New York Times

In August of 1619, a ship appeared on this horizon, near Point Comfort, a coastal port in the English colony of Virginia. It carried more than 20 enslaved Africans, who were sold to the colonists. No aspect of the country that would be formed here has been untouched by the years of slavery that followed. On the 400th anniversary of this fateful moment, it is finally time to tell our story truthfully.

The Front Lines of Ferguson

Rembert Browne • Grantland

The death of Michael Brown and 48 hours at the center of an American crisis in Ferguson, Missouri.

The White Flight of Derek Black

Eli Saslow • The Washington Post

How the 27-year-old son of white nationalist leaders quit following his parents’ footsteps and began building bridges with the communities he previously worked to eliminate.

My President Was Black

Ta-Nehisi Coates • The Atlantic

A history of the first African American White House—and of what came next.

How to Cool It

James Baldwin • Esquire

The landmark 1968 Q&A on race in America.

The Enlightenment’s Dark Side

Jamelle Bouie • Slate

How the Enlightenment created modern race thinking, and why we should confront it.

