The Fight for Racial Equity, Justice and Black Lives

Systemic change—the real change that this moment deserves—begins with confronting anti-Black racism, amplifying and championing Black voices, and harnessing our collective energy to chart a path forward. To go deeper on these critical issues, explore these in-depth collections and recommended articles, curated in partnership with Black scholars, journalists, and writers.

As demonstrations against racial injustice and police misconduct sweep the U.S., activists and scholars calling for massive decreases to police spending and deep, structural changes to the prison system have suddenly gained mainstream attention. To better understand the arguments for ‘defunding the police’ and abolishing prisons, explore this list of essential reading curated by political scientist Megan Ming Francis.

Must-listen podcasts from Black voices, curated by radio producer Bethel Habte.

In the weeks since the deaths of Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Tony McDade, and George Floyd, marches against racism and police brutality have swept the United States and cities around the world. To help make sense of this moment, award-winning historian Keisha N. Blain offers this curated collection of articles by black writers on the history of black protest, the legacy of state violence, and why these demonstrations might yet be different.

From the case for reparations to the front lines of Ferguson, these have been some of the most saved and read essays on race and anti-Black racism on Pocket over the years.

A curated collection of anti-racist reading lists and resource guides — with links to articles, books, films, and more — to better understand systemic racism and ways to confront and dismantle it.

