How Women Won the Vote: A 19th Amendment Reading List

American democracy is a lot younger than it looks. Just 100 years ago, on August 18, 1920, the 19th Amendment was ratified, enshrining women’s right to vote in the U.S. Constitution. While women’s suffrage was hard won, the battle for the ballot would continue for decades, especially for Black and Indigenous women. This collection explores the history and impact of that century-old victory, and the complicated legacy that still informs today.