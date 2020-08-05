Reading Pete Hamill, Iconic Newspaperman (1935-2020)

“There’s no one New York,” Pete Hamill once said. “There’s multiple New Yorks. Anybody who sits and says ‘I know New York’ is from out of town.” The legendary journalist, who chronicled daily life in the Big Apple for more than 50 years as a columnist for the New York Post, New York Daily News, New York Newsday, and The Village Voice, died this week at age 85. Hamill’s punchy prose, everyman sensibilities, and unabashed love of the news business and the city he covered inspired a generation of journalists.

Revisit the storied career of one of the last old school newspapermen with this collection of some of Hamill’s best articles, including a dispatch from the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy, a frank conversation with John Lennon, and encounters with a brash New Yorker named Donald Trump.