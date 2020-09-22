She Wrote the Book on Burnout. Here’s What Anne Helen Petersen Is Reading.

When Buzzfeed News published How Millennials Became The Burnout Generation in early 2019, culture writer Anne Helen Petersen helped a weary generation name and legitimize their feelings of unrest. Over a year and a half later, the piece has earned over seven million reads, status as the most-Pocketed story of 2019, and an offline spin-off: Petersen’s new book Can’t Even: How Millennials Became the Burnout Generation, out from Houghton Mifflin Harcourt on September 22.

Petersen opened her Pocket to give us a peek at a dozen of the articles that inspired and informed the book. She spoke to us from her home in Montana as wildfires clogged the air with smoke, keeping her and her partner indoors, working, all weekend. “Being outside was the thing that gave me some sort of respite from work and concerns about Covid,” she explained. “Not being able to have that, it feels like options just keep narrowing. What else is there to do but work?” She continues: