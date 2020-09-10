DIY Design Hacks for a Happier Home

Chances are, you’ve never spent more time at home—or expected more out of it. So why not take the opportunity to make it a more pleasant place to be? Whether you have an hour or a weekend, there are plenty of pro moves to help make your home look, feel, and function better. Our collection walks you through some of the best ways to start, as well as some insight on the power these changes can have on your space (and yourself).

Stressed Out? Here Are 10 Science-Backed Design Tips for Bringing Serenity To Your Home.

Megan Buerger • Washington Post

“It’s easy for magazines to say ‘this pattern is in’ or ‘this color is calming.’ It’s harder to determine whether something will actually work for you.”

Pro Tips To Improve Your Home’s Lighting—Without an Electrician

Laura Fenton • Curbed

Designers share their strategies to buy or DIY your way to a calmer, more flattering lighting scheme.

Delights and Diversions: 5 Fulfilling Things To Do at Home Right Now

Margot Guralnick • Remodelista

Now is the time to tackle household hopes and dreams—or, at least, to find some inside amusement.

Our Favorite and Design-Friendly Ways To Display Family Photos

Mallory Wackerman • Style By Emily Henderson

There’s one simple thing that’s totally universal to each household & we’ve deemed it the easiest way to add a touch of hominess to your space: Family photos.

How To Make Your Home Look 10 Times Better in 10 Minutes Or Less

Nancy Mitchell • Apartment Therapy

Tiny tweaks to get your home camera-ready in no time.

Happy Paint Color Ideas for an Instant Mood Boost in Every Room

Hannah Bruneman and Jessica Bennett • Better Homes & Gardens

Experts say certain paint colors can make you feel happier, and these hues are sure to make you smile every time you walk into the room.

How to Design Joy Into Your Home

Arati Menon • Home52

Author Ingrid Fetell Lee on joy as an essential emotion even, or maybe especially, in our current moment.

13 Best Indoor Plants and How to Care for Them

Eric Allen • Architectural Digest

Brighten up your space with the best house plants that are low maintenance (aka, hard to kill).

This Is What Happens to Your Brain When You Declutter Your Home

Kelsey Clark • Domino

There’s more to cleaning than just aesthetics.

They’re Stuck at Home, So They’re Making Home a Sanctuary

Maria Cramer and Aimee Ortiz • The New York Times

With few places to go or reasons to spend, those lucky enough to be employed remotely are upgrading their surroundings. The impulse comes with guilt.

Published by Amy Maoz