DIY Design Hacks for a Happier Home
Chances are, you’ve never spent more time at home—or expected more out of it. So why not take the opportunity to make it a more pleasant place to be? Whether you have an hour or a weekend, there are plenty of pro moves to help make your home look, feel, and function better. Our collection walks you through some of the best ways to start, as well as some insight on the power these changes can have on your space (and yourself).
Stressed Out? Here Are 10 Science-Backed Design Tips for Bringing Serenity To Your Home.
“It’s easy for magazines to say ‘this pattern is in’ or ‘this color is calming.’ It’s harder to determine whether something will actually work for you.”
Pro Tips To Improve Your Home’s Lighting—Without an Electrician
Designers share their strategies to buy or DIY your way to a calmer, more flattering lighting scheme.
Delights and Diversions: 5 Fulfilling Things To Do at Home Right Now
Now is the time to tackle household hopes and dreams—or, at least, to find some inside amusement.
Our Favorite and Design-Friendly Ways To Display Family Photos
There’s one simple thing that’s totally universal to each household & we’ve deemed it the easiest way to add a touch of hominess to your space: Family photos.
How To Make Your Home Look 10 Times Better in 10 Minutes Or Less
Tiny tweaks to get your home camera-ready in no time.
Happy Paint Color Ideas for an Instant Mood Boost in Every Room
Experts say certain paint colors can make you feel happier, and these hues are sure to make you smile every time you walk into the room.
How to Design Joy Into Your Home
Author Ingrid Fetell Lee on joy as an essential emotion even, or maybe especially, in our current moment.
13 Best Indoor Plants and How to Care for Them
Brighten up your space with the best house plants that are low maintenance (aka, hard to kill).
This Is What Happens to Your Brain When You Declutter Your Home
There’s more to cleaning than just aesthetics.
They’re Stuck at Home, So They’re Making Home a Sanctuary
With few places to go or reasons to spend, those lucky enough to be employed remotely are upgrading their surroundings. The impulse comes with guilt.
Get fascinating articles like these directly in your inbox.
Join millions and sign up for Pocket’s daily newsletter.