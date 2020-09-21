How to Start Running: A Beginner’s Guide

Want to start a running habit but have no idea where to start? We’ve got you covered. This collection contains everything you need to know to start running and actually enjoy it, including simple training programs for absolute beginners, what to eat, how to stretch, and inspiration to keep you going. 

How to Run When You’re Just Getting Started

Selene Yeager and Mallory Crevling • Runner’s World

Running has the power to change your life. These expert tips will help you get going the right way so you never want to stop.

How to Start Running, Even if You’re Bad At It

Rachel Fairbank • Lifehacker

If you want to start a fitness routine, running is one of the easiest—and cheapest—things you can do. But how do you start running, especially if you really, really suck at it?

How to Warm Up for a Run

Elizabeth Carey • Outside

The best way to prep your body to perform at its best.

How to Feed a Runner

Jen A. Miller • The New York Times

For runners, food is more than simple nutrition — food is fuel. What and when should you eat before, during and after your runs? What should you drink and how much? When you are training for a long race — 10K or more — you are going to have to change how you eat; we’ll show you how to make those changes.

How Running a Little Bit Every Day for Two Months Changed My Life

Emily Abbate • GQ

When a summer job left her with few other options for exercise, Emily Abbate taught herself to love the open road.

Six Things I’ve Learned As a Slow Runner

Lisa Swan • ESPN

Being slow in an athletic activity all about speed presents a unique set of challenges and blessings. Here’s what I have learned.

5 Biggest Beginner Running Mistakes

Martin Fritz Huber • Outside

So you want to start running? Make sure to get off on the right foot by avoiding these five common newbie errors.

The Best Running Gear

Wirecutter

We spent more than 90 hours researching and testing running gear and enlisted the help of a current collegiate track coach (and former podiatrist), a former Runner’s World editor, and several of the most passionate runners on our staff to help us find the best gear to get you up and running.

The 7 Best Running Apps

Amanda Capritto • CNET

Get outdoors or crush your next treadmill run with these iOS and Android apps.

Masks And The Outdoor Exerciser: Advice For Runners, Bikers, Walkers, Hikers

Marc Silver • NPR

Here are some tips to keep your risk – and the risk to others — as minimal as possible.

The Best Face Masks for Running, Cycling and Working Out

Tim Chan • Rolling Stone

Here’s how to stay covered up while on your bike, on a jog, or for your next workout session outdoors.

