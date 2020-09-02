How to Write (Almost) Anything, From a Great Joke to a Killer Cover Letter
There’s an old saying attributed to legendary sports journalist Red Smith: “There’s nothing to writing. All you do is sit down at a typewriter and open a vein.” The technology may have changed since the 1940s; the painful parts, unfortunately, haven’t. But that’s no reason for despair. Whether you’re just looking to punch up your tweets or have ambitions to write the Great American Novel, we’ve got you covered with this collection of great articles about the craft of writing, well, just about anything.
How to Write the Perfect Sentence
Orwell advised cutting as many words as possible, Woolf found energy in verbs, and Baldwin aimed for ‘a sentence as clean as a bone’. What can we learn from celebrated authors about the art of writing well?
How to Write a Jeopardy Clue
What is, “very carefully?”
A Linguist Explains How to Write Protest Signs That Everyone Will Remember
When you make a protest sign, you’re working with considerable linguistic constraints: Space is limited by what you (and your friends) can carry, and if you’re marching, your reader will have to absorb your message quickly, making sign-writing a tough task.
How to Write a Joke
Jerry Seinfeld describes the anatomy of his Pop-Tart joke, still a work in progress, and shows his longhand writing process.
7 Expert-Approved Ways to Write a Better To-Do List
Organizing tasks on paper is a tried and true method for getting things done. Here are some types of to-do lists that may be right for you.
How to Write a Poem
A guide to reading and writing poetry for people who don’t (yet) read or write poetry.
How to Write Email with Military Precision
A few tips on how to quickly and clearly relay information and avoid miscommunication.
Perfect Thank You Notes: Heartfelt And Handwritten
Ten tips for writing the perfect thank you note from John Kralik, author of 365 Thank Yous.
How to Write — and Read — Recipes Better
It’s a two-way street toward clarity and comprehension
How to Write a Condolence Note
When a person is bereaved, the simple, sincere expressions of sympathy you write are deeply felt and appreciated. At this time of withdrawal from the world, your letter can be a warm and understanding handclasp.
How to Write a Great Song, According to Singer-Songwriter Neko Case
“[Songwriting] is work. Experience, selection, taste. None of those things are something that happens to you. You’re not just an antenna.”
How to Write a Letter
While email and texts have become the standard form of written communication in today’s fast-paced, digital world, there’s still a place for old-fashioned, snail mail letters.
How to Write Genuinely Useful Reviews Online
The best online reviews offer up the kind of information that’s invaluable when making a decision. Here’s how you can write those kinds of reviews.
How to Write a Cover Letter That Will Get You a Job
Ten personalized, compelling cover letters are likely to get you far more interview invitations than 50 generic ones will.
How to Write a Killer Commencement Speech
Be personal. Be clear-sighted. And don’t be afraid to laugh at yourself.
How to Write a Bestselling Novel
Everyone has a book in them, but how do you get it out? Here are some great tips from the ‘book doctor’ Philippa Pride.
How to Write a Book Without Losing Your Mind
Expert advice on ending procrastination and finishing that manuscript, dissertation, or other big project.
How to Write 10,000 Words a Week
The most productive writers know that writing is only one step in a larger process.
