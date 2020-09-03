It might not come as a surprise, but the coronavirus pandemic was top of mind for Pocket users in August. Six of the top 10 most-saved stories for the month were about the virus, with science journalist Ed Yong’s coronavirus coverage for The Atlantic claiming the top two spots. Pocket readers were also interested in COVID-19’s far-reaching impact and historical parallels, including a New York Times deep dive into the pandemic’s effect on high fashion and an exploration of the 1918 culture war over face masks.

Interestingly, articles about the upcoming U.S. election did not crack the top 10. But the top non-COVID story saved by Pocket readers was a Harvard Business Review piece about how to change people’s minds. Maybe it’s a reflection of these highly partisan times?