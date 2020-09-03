Pocket’s 10 Most-Saved Stories in August
It might not come as a surprise, but the coronavirus pandemic was top of mind for Pocket users in August. Six of the top 10 most-saved stories for the month were about the virus, with science journalist Ed Yong’s coronavirus coverage for The Atlantic claiming the top two spots. Pocket readers were also interested in COVID-19’s far-reaching impact and historical parallels, including a New York Times deep dive into the pandemic’s effect on high fashion and an exploration of the 1918 culture war over face masks.
Interestingly, articles about the upcoming U.S. election did not crack the top 10. But the top non-COVID story saved by Pocket readers was a Harvard Business Review piece about how to change people’s minds. Maybe it’s a reflection of these highly partisan times?
How the Pandemic Defeated America
A virus has brought the world’s most powerful country to its knees.
Immunology Is Where Intuition Goes to Die
Which is too bad because we really need to understand how the immune system reacts to the coronavirus.
The Unraveling of America
Anthropologist Wade Davis on how COVID-19 signals the end of the American era.
Sweatpants Forever
Even before the pandemic, the whole fashion industry had started to unravel. What happens now that no one has a reason to dress up?
How to (Actually) Change Someone’s Mind
How do you go about convincing someone who, for one reason or another, doesn’t see eye-to-eye with you? Someone who gives you a flat out “no”?
Bill Gates on COVID: Most US Tests Are ‘Completely Garbage’
The techie-turned-philanthropist on vaccines, Trump, and why social media is “a poisoned chalice.”
‘Success Addicts’ Choose Being Special Over Being Happy
The pursuit of achievement distracts from the deeply ordinary activities and relationships that make life meaningful.
The Mask Slackers of 1918
As the influenza pandemic swept across the United States in 1918 and 1919, masks took a role in political and cultural wars.
This Scientist Believes Aging Is Optional
In his book, “Lifespan,” celebrated scientist David Sinclair lays out exactly why we age—and why he thinks we don’t have to.
Blockchain, The Amazing Solution for Almost Nothing
Blockchain technology is going to change everything: the shipping industry, the financial system, government … in fact, what won’t it change? But enthusiasm for it mainly stems from a lack of knowledge and understanding. The blockchain is a solution in search of a problem.
