The Way We Work Now: Networking in a Pandemic

by Posted on

If you’ve ever put yourself “out there” at a networking event, you’ve likely experienced the universal feeling of wishing you were home, alone, in sweatpants. Well, here we all are. Turns out, it’s possible to still connect with new people in meaningful ways and nurture existing relationships, and for your career, it may never be more necessary. Dig into this collection filled with expert advice on how to harness both technology and human connection to help your career thrive. No hand-shaking necessary.

How To Network From Home

Julie Weed • The New York Times

While team meetings and industry conventions have moved online, the pandemic has opened as many doors as it has closed.

Save

Mentoring During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Ruth Gotian • Nature

Colleagues facing closed labs and enforced social distancing need a different type of support. Mentors must change their approach.

Save

How to Diversify Your Professional Network (Because Your Connections Shouldn’t All Be Just Like You)

Marietta Gentles Crawford • The Muse

There are so many reasons to make the effort to expand and diversify your network.

Save

How To Be an Empathetic Remote Coworker During the COVID-19 Crisis

Christopher Littlefield • Harvard Business Review

How do we build this safety and respect given our current circumstances, and now that nearly everyone is working remotely?

Save

What It’s Like To Apply for — and Start — a Job During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Lucy Handley • CNBC

Starting a position remotely means losing the serendipity of bumping into new co-workers that an in-office environment provides, according to those who’ve done it.

Save

Apps Serve Professionals Distanced Networking With Novel Twists

Ann-Marie Alcántara • The Wall Street Journal

Upstream, Lunchclub, Chalk and others are connecting homebound workers, some by capitalizing on Zoom-fatigue, while others flaunt exclusivity

Save

How to Host a Virtual Networking Event

Dorie Clark and Alisa Cohn • Harvard Business Review

Just because you can’t connect in person doesn’t mean your business relationships have to languish.

Save
 

Get fascinating articles like these directly in your inbox.

Join millions and sign up for Pocket’s daily newsletter.

Subscribe

 

Published by Amy Maoz