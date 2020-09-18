The Way We Work Now: Networking in a Pandemic

If you’ve ever put yourself “out there” at a networking event, you’ve likely experienced the universal feeling of wishing you were home, alone, in sweatpants. Well, here we all are. Turns out, it’s possible to still connect with new people in meaningful ways and nurture existing relationships, and for your career, it may never be more necessary. Dig into this collection filled with expert advice on how to harness both technology and human connection to help your career thrive. No hand-shaking necessary.