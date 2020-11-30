Celebrating Pocket’s Best of 2020

Each December, Pocket celebrates the very best of the web—the must reads, new perspectives, and fascinating deep dives that Pocket users loved the most over the past 12 months. Today, we’re delighted to bring you Pocket’s Best of 2020: an extraordinary collection of articles about the people, events, and, yes, the virus that shaped a year we will never forget.

This year, science journalist Ed Yong’s prescient feature “How The Pandemic Will End,” published in The Atlantic, claims the title of Most-Read Article of 2020. Written in March as COVID-19 began to overwhelm hospitals in Europe and shut down parts of the U.S. economy, it reads like a blueprint for what the world could have done to get the coronavirus pandemic under control.

You’ll find more fantastic reads throughout our Best of 2020 collection, where we’ve singled out the year’s top stories on culture, tech, science, and more.



Read a specially curated collection of Ed Yong’s favorite pandemic reporting and essays, and dive into more of his stellar science journalism with a collection of his features on the pandemic.

New this year: a Life in 2020 category, with engrossing reads on ‘Zoom fatigue,’ the pitfalls of too many showers, and our newfound love of sweatpants. In Making History, revisit indelible 2020 moments with Rep. John Lewis’s moving final essay about the soul of America, and an oral history of March 11, the day many Americans went from being oblivious about coronavirus to panic-buying toilet paper.

Methodology: The Best of 2020 winners were selected based on an aggregated and anonymized analysis of the more than 703 million links saved to Pocket in 2020, with a focus on English-language articles. Results took into account how often a piece of content was saved, opened, read, and shared.