Year in Review: What We Read in Pocket in 2020

The things we save and the stories we read say a lot about us. And every day, people around the world save millions of articles, videos, memes, and more in Pocket — making it a unique window into what’s occupying our collective attention.

What emerges this year from a look at the reading and saving habits of the Pocket community is, unsurprisingly, a picture of millions of people grappling with a global pandemic — trying to stay informed and to process the new uncertainty in their lives. But what also emerges is a portrait of tremendous curiosity and resilience in the face of unprecedented challenges.

More than 703 million links were saved to Pocket in 2020 – up from 680 million last year – and people spent more than 12.3 million hours reading with us.

Each year, we celebrate the articles that fascinated us the most over the previous 12 months. This year, we decided to go a little deeper and look for trends and collective interests that emerged during this unusual and unforgettable year. What we found is that, beyond processing the pandemic, Pocket users showed a clear interest in learning how to better connect with others, and in changing the way they approach their work and careers under new and difficult circumstances.

Here are four trends that stood out:

Processing the pandemic

This year, science journalist Ed Yong’s prescient feature “How The Pandemic Will End,” published in The Atlantic, claims the title of most-read article of 2020. Written in March as COVID-19 began to overwhelm hospitals in Europe and shut down parts of the U.S. economy, it reads like a blueprint for what the world could have done to get the coronavirus pandemic under control.

All in all, a quarter of the top 100 most-saved and most-read articles in Pocket in 2020 concerned the coronavirus pandemic. That might not sound like a lot, given how omnipresent the virus was this year, but it’s unprecedented for a single topic to be the focus of so much of Pocket users’ attention. 

A look at the most-saved articles in Pocket by month shows how coronavirus dominated our attention, and traces the mood swings of an anxiety-riddled year.

  • January - Beat the Clock
  • Feb - The Nuclear Family was a Mistake
  • March - How the Pandemic Will End
  • April - Is the Virus on My Clothes?
  • May - The Real Lord of the Flies
  • June - You're Showering Too Much
  • July- It's 2022. What Does Life Look Like?
  • August - How the Pandemic Defeated America
  • September - America is Trapped in a Pandemic Spiral
  • October - This Overlooked Variable is the Key to the Pandemic

What else occupied our minds? Articles that fall into the broad category of “self improvement” also comprised a quarter of the top 100 articles this year — including pieces such as Want to Be More Productive? Try Doing Less and The Eight Secrets to a Fairly Fulfilled Life. (The bulk of the remainder of the top 100 was a mix of articles in the health, politics, tech, and food categories.) That’s a marked decline from 2019, when self improvement tips and hacks comprised nearly 40 percent of the top 100 articles, including pieces such as Why You ProcrastinateThe Art of Decision-Making and How to Read 80ish Books a Year.

Another decline this year: Interest in traditional career advice. Last year, career-oriented pieces, such as How to Be Successful and Your Professional Decline Is Coming Sooner Than You Think, made up 10 percent of the top 100. This year, the only career-oriented piece that cracked the top 100 that didn’t concern remote work or coronavirus was about the pitfalls of chasing achievement: ‘Success Addicts’ Choose Being Special Over Being Happy.

More self-care, less performative hustle

Last year, the interest in career advice could be summed up in a single, predominant theme: “Hustle culture.” Some of the most-saved pieces in 2019 reflected our high-achieving ambitions.

Want to Be Super Successful? Science Says Do Any 1 of These 10 Things

Save

These Seven To-Do List Mistakes Could Be Derailing Your Productivity

Save

30 Behaviors of Unstoppable People

Save

In 2020, that trend shifted noticeably. This year, stories that prioritized cutting yourself some slack and de-stressing rose to the top of the heap.

A Lazy Person’s Guide to Happiness

Save

The Eight Secrets to a (Fairly) Fulfilled Life

Save

Why Efficiency Is Dangerous and Slowing Down Makes Life Better

Save

That’s not to say that Pocket users gave up on their quest for productivity. It was just a gentler approach, as reflected in these popular articles:

Want to Be More Productive? Try Doing Less.

Save

How to Stay Productive When the World Is on Fire

Save

What Can You Do When You’re Flattened by Depression? Plan for It

Save

How to connect

Pocket users love a good “how to.” In the summer of 2019, “how to” was the most common two-word phrase in headlines saved to Pocket. Most of the articles were timeless lifehacks, such as: 

How to Remember Anything You Really Want to Remember, Backed by Science

Save

Here’s How to Get Stronger After 50

Save

How to Turn Yourself Into a Morning Person

Save

But amid the stresses of 2020, that trend saw a noticeable dip. It wasn’t just that people were saving fewer “how to” stories — the very nature of what people looked to learn changed dramatically.

How to Recover From Covid-19 at Home

Save

How To Make Indoor Air Safer

Save

How to Stop Your Glasses From Fogging Up When You Wear a Mask

Save

And as political rancor dominated headlines and calls for racial justice swept the U.S., many Pocket users gravitated to advice on how to forge deeper connections with others. Several of the most saved “how to” stories this year were about how to better communicate and effect change during times of intense partisanship and social upheaval.

How to Win Arguments and Actually Change Someone’s Mind

Save

How to Talk to Conspiracy Theorists—and Still Be Kind

Save

How Do We Change America?

Save

All Zoom’ed out

In 2019, not a single story about remote work made it into the top 400 most-saved articles in Pocket. Unsurprisingly, that changed dramatically this year. 

In March, the first month of the mass shift of non-essential workers to working from home, Pocket users gravitated to straightforward stories about how to set up temporary home offices. In April, as many office workers realized their at-home stay would last longer than they initially realized, a new phenomenon called ‘Zoom fatigue’ crept in.

May saw people struggling with their new normal, while June, July, and August had them searching for ways to improve productivity as they settled in for the long haul. By September, the focus shifted to processing: Understanding what a more permanent WFH life looks like and how it will affect the economy – and us – in the long run.

MARCH – Eager for Guidance

How to Work From Home

Save

The Best Alternatives to Zoom for Remote Meetings

Save

Suddenly Working at Home? We’ve Done It for 22 Years—and Have Advice

Save

APRIL – Uncertainty Creeps In

This Is the End of the Office as We Know It

Save

Productivity Is Not Working

Save

The Reason Zoom Calls Drain Your Energy

Save

MAY – Worrying

Why Are Some People Better at Working from Home Than Others?

Save

Your Boss Is Watching You

Save

Death of the Office

Save

JUNE – Adapting

What the Dutch Can Teach the World About Remote Work

Save

Get A Comfortable Chair: Permanent Work From Home Is Coming

Save

The Long, Unhappy History of Working From Home

Save

JULY – Adapting

How to Stay Productive When the World Is on Fire

Save

Who Still Needs the Office?

Save

How to Brainstorm — Remotely

Save

AUGUST – Adapting

The Workforce Is About to Change Dramatically

Save

Going All-In on Remote Work: The Technical and Cultural Changes

Save

Lawn Chairs and Kitchen Tables: Ergonomics in the Involuntary Work-from-Home Era

Save

SEPTEMBER – Looking forward

The Surprising Traits of Good Remote Leaders

Save

4 Major Long-term Psychological Effects of Continued Remote Work

Save

Generation Work-From-Home May Never Recover

Save

From all of us at Pocket, have a joyous and safe holiday season and a happy new year.

Team Pocket

Published by Pocket