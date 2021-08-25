Stories Behind the Podcasts: Pocket’s New Partnership With Slate

Pocket has long been the go-to place to discover, save, and spend time with the most thought-provoking and entertaining content from around the web.

Now, Pocket – a Mozilla product – has teamed up with Slate’s world-class podcast hosts to provide deep dives into the episodes their listeners can’t stop thinking about. Through curated Pocket Collections, podcast and Pocket fans will have their very own ‘back-stage pass’ to explore the stories behind their favorite Slate podcast episodes—straight from the hosts’ notes.

“Mozilla’s Pocket is a perfect place for listeners and readers to discover and enjoy Slate’s incredible narrative storytelling across its pages and podcasts,” said Katie Rayford, Director of Media Relations at Slate. “We’re excited to connect our audience with additional featured content, including never-before-told stories from our hosts, from some of our newer podcasts, as well as our better-known series and episodes they’re most excited for.”

Hosts of popular Slates podcasts, including One Year, Decoder Ring, and Thrilling Tales of Modern Capitalism, will curate unique lists of recommended articles, videos, and podcasts that informed and inspired different episodes. The Slate-Pocket Collections will be published on getpocket.com/slate on a rolling basis, starting with One Day in 1977: Elvis, the Pledge, and Extraterrestrials. Josh Levin, the host of Slate’s ‘One Year’ podcast, has curated a list of fascinating reads about three wildly different events that happened on a single day in August 1977 and their greater social and cultural impact on America. These reads provide One Year listeners with an in-depth look into some of the stories Levin researched, studied, and was ultimately inspired by as he was creating the episode.

“Pocket is dedicated to helping people discover and connect with great content across the web, and to go deeper on topics that interest them,” said Carolyn O’Hara, Director of Editorial at Pocket. “We are huge fans of Slate, and we are delighted to partner with them on these curated Collections so podcast fans can get behind-the-scenes reading lists from their favorite hosts.”

Can’t get enough of the Behind The Podcasts collections? Pocket will let you save your favorite articles from the Slate collections—as well as anything else you find online, such as videos, recipes, and shopping pages—to your personal Pocket, so you can enjoy them on your own time. Pocket will even read the stories you’ve saved aloud to you, just like another podcast.

Discover the best of the web by downloading the latest Pocket for Android on Google Play and App Store.