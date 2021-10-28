More Stories Behind the Podcasts: Slate’s Latest Curated Collections on Pocket

Slate and Mozilla’s Pocket have extended their ‘Behind The Podcasts’ collaboration, partnering on a series of new Pocket Collections to provide podcast and Pocket fans with even more opportunities to explore the behind-the-scenes stories that inspired some of Slate’s most successful podcasts.

This November, Pocket readers can look forward to all-new collections curated by Slate’s podcast hosts, coinciding with new seasons of One Year, Decoder Ring and the highly anticipated sixth season of Slow Burn, one of the most-popular podcast series in Slate’s portfolio, garnering more than 65M+ downloads since its launch in 2017. The curated Pocket Collections, which offer deep-dive reads, down-the-rabbit-hole research, and commentary straight from the hosts’ notes, are the perfect ‘companion pass’ to round out new episodes of Slate’s fan favorites.

“Pocket is the ideal place to host our curated collections because it’s easy and seamless for readers and listeners to discover, manage, and go deep with the podcasts they love,” said Bill Carey, Director of Strategy at Slate. “We know there are many Pocket readers interested in the topics these shows cover who haven’t yet discovered Slow Burn or our other podcasts, which we think presents an exciting opportunity for audience growth.”

Pocket initially partnered with Slate in early August when the hosts of Slate podcasts One Year, Decoder Ring, How To! and Thrilling Tales of Modern Capitalism curated their own unique lists of recommended reads, videos and content, offering avid listeners an in-depth look into the research that inspired the creation of these podcasts. The additions to the ‘Behind The Podcasts’ collections will continue to publish on getpocket.com/slate, starting with the premiere of Slow Burn: L.A. Riots on November 3rd. New Slow Burn collections will be available every Wednesday and select forthcoming episodes from One Year, hosted by Josh Levin and Decoder Ring, hosted by Willa Paskin, will be available starting in November as well.

The award-winning Slow Burn podcast has turned into a bonafide franchise, inspiring both a docuseries on EPIX and a scripted series coming to Starz, starring Julia Roberts. Hosting this season is journalist and podcaster Joel Anderson, who will share with Pocket readers what he read, listened to, and watched as he investigated one of the most consequential moments in 20th century America: the 1992 Los Angeles riots following the acquittal of four LAPD officers in the brutal beating of Rodney King. This collection will serve as a guide to the season, providing listeners a list of the people, places, and moments that helped define this moment in history.

“Partnering with Slate on these collections has been such a delight and really showcased the expertise of their hosts and the reach and flexibility of the Pocket collection format,” said Carolyn O’Hara, Director of Editorial at Pocket. “We are avid listeners to Slate’s podcasts ourselves, and it’s been gratifying to help deliver these behind-the-scenes deep dives that we know listeners often crave.”

Pocket has long been the go-to place to discover, save, and spend time with the most thought-provoking and entertaining content from around the web. Discover the best of the web by downloading the latest Pocket for Android on Google Play and App Store.