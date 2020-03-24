Life During a Pandemic: Adjusting to a New Normal
As governments and communities work to stop the spread of Covid-19, many public health experts warn it could be weeks or even months before it’s safe to relax restrictions on business operations, public gatherings, and regular movement. We’ve curated the best guides to managing life amid the disruptions, from coping with isolation and shopping for groceries to convincing skeptical friends to stay home and caring for sick loved ones. For official U.S. updates on the pandemic, visit cdc.gov.
How to Practice Social Distancing
No matter how often we have been given such advice, it can be hard to totally change our habits, and the specific advice about how to behave can be confusing and overwhelming.
How to Survive Isolation With Your Roommates, Your Partner, Your Kids – and Yourself
With millions of us lying low to limit the spread of Covid-19, how best to manage being cooped up for days on end?
I Spent a Year in Space, and I Have Tips on Isolation to Share
Take it from someone who couldn’t: Go outside.
Suddenly Working at Home? We’ve Done It for 22 Years—and Have Advice
Your productivity, your health, and your sanity: We have your home office covered.
How to Properly Care for a Sick Person at Home (and Not Get Sick Yourself)
Although a quarantine sounds like a solitary pursuit, it takes the proverbial village. Here are the supplies and tips you need to prepare a “hot zone” space for an infected person, especially if there are other vulnerable individuals in the home.
Food Safety and Coronavirus: A Comprehensive Guide
Whether you managed to stock your fridge and pantry, or were left staring at empty supermarket shelves, there’s good news: you can still eat safely, even from restaurants, provided you follow a few basic guidelines.
How to Clean and Disinfect Yourself, Your Home, and Your Stuff
In-depth best practices for keeping yourself (and just about everything else) clean and virus-free.
How to Gather With Friends While Social Distancing, According to a Meetings Expert
Isolation is hard. Here’s how to feel a little less alone, with digital gatherings or just a book.
Exercising During Coronavirus: Can I Jog? Is That Water Fountain Safe?
Those of us who are used to regular exercise naturally have pressing questions and concerns about how best to stay in shape.
How Long Coronavirus Lives On Clothes, And How To Wash Them
The best precautions to take with your laundry, the right detergents to use, and more.
Virus Outbreak Means (Mis)information Overload: How to Cope
The coronavirus pandemic is leading to information overload for many people, often making it difficult to separate fact from fiction and rumor from deliberate efforts to mislead.
If Coronavirus Scares You, Read This to Take Control Over Your Health Anxiety
A pandemic is fertile ground for those who suffer from anxiety—here’s a short guide on how to manage it.
What Do You Tell Someone Who Still Won’t Stay Home?
A guide to convincing your loved ones to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously.
For more curated collections, see essential reads on the coronavirus, lessons from around the world, and tips for talking to children about the pandemic.
