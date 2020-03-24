Life During a Pandemic: Adjusting to a New Normal

As governments and communities work to stop the spread of Covid-19, many public health experts warn it could be weeks or even months before it’s safe to relax restrictions on business operations, public gatherings, and regular movement. We’ve curated the best guides to managing life amid the disruptions, from coping with isolation and shopping for groceries to convincing skeptical friends to stay home and caring for sick loved ones. For official U.S. updates on the pandemic, visit cdc.gov.