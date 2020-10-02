Pocket’s 10 Most-Saved Stories in September
Staying on top of the news has always been taxing—in 2020, that’s especially true. This September, the three most-saved stories by the Pocket community were concerned takes on the upcoming U.S. election and America’s handling of the pandemic, as well as The New York Times’ deep dive into President Trump’s taxes.
The bright spot? We’re still looking for better techniques to take care of ourselves in the face of the doom-and-gloom news cycle. The rest of the top ten were all about how to live better, from breaking our distraction addiction to falling asleep faster and making friends as an adult.
The Election That Could Break America
In this election year of plague and recession and catastrophized politics, the mechanisms of decision are at meaningful risk of breaking down.
Trump’s Taxes Show Chronic Losses and Years of Income Tax Avoidance
The Times obtained Donald Trump’s tax information extending over more than two decades, revealing struggling properties, vast write-offs, an audit battle and hundreds of millions in debt coming due.
America Is Trapped in a Pandemic Spiral
As the U.S. heads toward the winter, the country is going round in circles, making the same conceptual errors that have plagued it since spring.
Oliver Burkeman’s Last Column: The Eight Secrets To a (Fairly) Fulfilled Life
After more than a decade of writing life-changing advice, I know when to move on. Here’s what else I learned.
Intelligent Minds Like Tim Cook and Jeff Bezos Embrace the Rule of Awkward Silence. You Should Too
The rule of awkward silence has always been valuable. But in a world of instant gratification, it’s more useful than ever.
How To Be Indistractable
Stop blaming technology – distraction starts within. Manage your inner triggers to enjoy greater focus and a fuller life
Evolution Made Really Smart People Long to Be Loners
Research finds highly intelligent individuals prefer to socialize less than the rest of us.
Which Cooking Oil Is the Healthiest?
Oils are all packed with fat and calories, but their chemistry – and effect on our health – can be very different.
How To Make Friends as an Adult
Friendships give us so much. Be bold, take the initiative, and you’ll be surprised how many people are pleased to connect.
The 4-7-8 Breathing Technique Can Help You Fall Asleep Faster. Here’s How It Works.
A doctor of physical therapy explains why she recommends the simple breathing exercise.
