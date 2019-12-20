Our Best of 2019 awards is an extra-special time of year. Every day Pocket surfaces hidden gems, new perspectives, and intriguing stories from across the web. And of those stories, our annual awards highlight only the select few that rose to the top. Our readers are a discerning bunch—they continually discover, save, and share the most interesting stories out there, which makes these awards the créme de la créme. And judging by this year’s winning stories, we have to agree—they’re exceptional.

Whether you’re one of the millions of people getting the thought-provoking article collections we curate in our daily newsletter; or you’re seeing our steady stream of story recommendations in Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn; or you’re checking out the fresh batch of articles we select for the Firefox and Chrome new tab pages—you know Pocket has a high bar for quality. First, let’s take a look at some numbers and figures that made up past 12 months.

Without further ado, the following articles were the all-around most read, saved, and shared in Pocket in 2019.

You’ll find plenty more tantalizing options on our Best of 2019 page, where we’ve singled out the year’s top stories on culture, tech, science, and many other subjects.

If you haven’t read these articles yet, save them to your Pocket now and then dig in (with a glass of eggnog at your side, of course) over the holidays. If you’re traveling this season, make sure you load up your Pocket with these stories (and more) to read or listen to on the plane or in the airport.

And while you’re at it, make sure your 2020 is packed with fascinating reads by signing up for our newsletter. You’ll get a daily dose of the best stories from publications large and small.

From all of us at Pocket, have an amazing holiday season and a happy new year.

Team Pocket